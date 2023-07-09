Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ creates history before release  

MUMBAI: Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film, ‘Dunki’, has already setting records even before its theatrical release.

According to Indian media reports, director Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan have struck the biggest post-theatrical digital release with Jio Cinema for Dunki, beating his own ‘Jawan’.

Reports suggest that the digital rights of Dunki have been sold for a sum of INR1.15 billion – probably the biggest deal in history of Indian cinema for a ‘single language release’.

“While the digital, satellite, and music rights of Jawan are sold for approximately INR2.50 billion, the same for Dunki is around INR2.30 billion,” a source cited by Indian media revealed.

The source also explained that the difference between the two films is because unlike Dunki, Jawan is also being dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. “There are some non-theatrical deals which are still getting locked and the eventual total non-theatrical revenue for two films will be close to Rs 500 crore,” the source added.

The idea behind this colossal deal is to take Jio Cinema to the next level with its existing competitors, including Netflix and Prime Video, the source added.

Both Jawan and Dunki are being produced under SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

This comes as another monetary win for the actor, whose last film Pathaan broke several box office records and emerged as one of the highest-grossing films in India.

Jawan is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, combining the talents of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi with the directorial finesse of Atlee Kumar.

On the other hand, Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki will also feature Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.