Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan trailer shatters all record

MUMBAI: The trailer of Jawan, starring Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, has shattered all previous records held by teasers and trailers in the Indian film industry in terms of 24-hour view counts.

The trailer – which was released on July 10 – earned a viewership of 112 million across all platforms, shattering the existing benchmarks and establishing a new pinnacle for the Indian film industry.

Jawan’s Prevue reigns supreme as the most-watched video in the first 24 hours, a testament to SRK’s widespread popularity.

On YouTube alone, the Hindi language preview has 47 million views. No Hind film, not even Shah Rukh’s earlier movie Pathaan, has able to match this sum in such a short period of time.

Red Chillies Entertainment shared the news, taking it to their Twitter handle. They wrote: “The love for Jawan keeps growing! Thank you all.”

The love for Jawan keeps growing! Thank you all ❤️ #JawanPrevue Out Now – https://t.co/CUWX1S7sQ4 #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/gEz8hMgonA — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) July 11, 2023

The action-packed prevue has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience.

Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the Jawan prevue showcases stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Jawan is one of the most anticipated and ambitious films and is backed by an exceptional cast, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industries from all parts of India.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone makes a special cameo in the film, and her involvement in the trailer validated those speculations. It also stars Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak.