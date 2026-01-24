Shah Rukh Khan’s King locks release date, teaser creates buzz

Producers have officially announced that the highly anticipated thriller King, starring Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), will hit theatres on December 24, 2026. This marks an exciting new collaboration between Khan and director Siddharth Anand.

The release date was unveiled via a stylised teaser, arriving just months after the initial buzz generated by the first trailer on SRK’s birthday in November 2025.

A Gritty New Persona

In the latest video, a silver-streaked Shah Rukh Khan is seen standing atop a mountain, sporting a serious and intense demeanor. The teaser leans heavily into fast-paced action, firmly establishing his character’s status as a formidable mob boss.

This follows an earlier glimpse where Shah Rukh Khan was seen holding a King of Hearts card while delivering a chilling monologue: “Kitne khoon kiye ye yaad nahi… Hazaar jurm, 100 deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam.” (I don’t remember how much blood has been spilled… a thousand crimes, notorious in a hundred countries; the world gave me only one name.)

A Star-Studded Return

Fans have already taken to social media in droves, sharing clips and praising SRK’s rugged new look. The film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, boasts an ensemble cast including

Suhana Khan (marking her first theatrical release since her 2023 debut in The Archies)

Deepika Padukone

Abhishek Bachchan

Arshad Warsi

Anil Kapoor

With its prime Christmas slot and massive star power, King is already positioned to be one of the most successful films of 2026.