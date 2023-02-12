Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ crosses INR 900 crore worldwide

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s blockbuster film Pathaan has crossed Rs 900 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand directorial raised Rs 5.90 crore nett in India on its third Friday.

The film ‘Pathan’ directed by Siddharth Anand broke all records globally in just after 18 days of its release. Pathaan has now aimed towards Rs 1000 crore.

The masterpiece will soon reach the 4 million mark in the UK. The movie currently stands at $12.6 million in the Gulf. The overall global collection of Pathaan is recorded to be the highest one as compared to any Hindi Film.

On the other hand, the action thriller has made 454.25 crores domestically, and it appears that it will continue to do so for some time.

Pathaan has broken the record of super hit films Baahubali and Dangal which collected INR 802 crore and INR 702 crore respectively.

According to ETimes reports, trade experts are predicting that Pathaan might notice a higher jump on Sunday and on Valentine’s Day. It can easily cross INR 500 crore in India.

Comments