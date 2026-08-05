Shah Rukh Khan's role in Raaka? Here's the latest twist

Raaka, Atlee’s next major project, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, not only because of the film’s ensemble cast but also due to the heavily debated rumors surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s potential cameo.

For weeks, rumors circulated that Shah Rukh Khan would play a prominent role in the science-fiction movie and that his scenes would be filmed abroad.

However, a recent report by Bollywood Hungama refuted these claims, stating that the 60-year-old icon has not even been approached for a appearance. An insider informed the outlet, “Atlee shares a great rapport with Shah Rukh, and he would certainly love to work with him again, but the reports about his cameo in Raaka are baseless.”

Raaka is anticipated to follow the structure of Dhurandhar and may be split into two parts, with an estimated budget of around ₹1,000 crore.

The film, which features Deepika Padukone and Allu Arjun in the lead roles, has begun shooting at full speed. The next filming schedule is set to begin tomorrow in Mumbai after a week-long shoot wrapped up last week.

The producers are reportedly prioritizing completing the 40-year-old actress’s scenes before she takes her maternity leave next month.

Billed as a massive fantasy-action movie set in a parallel dimension, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Jim Sarbh.

Raaka is aiming for a major theatrical release in late 2027 with backing from Sun Pictures.