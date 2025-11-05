Shah Rukh Khan’s sweet replies to Indian cricketers melt internet

Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) has reacted to birthday wishes from various global figures from all sectors, including Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, in a heartwarming note that instantly captured netizens’ attentions.

Gautam Gambhir wrote a heartfelt message on the Bollywood King’s 60th birthday on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Birthday greetings to the brightest star shining in our lives! His success is second only to his humility & grace! Lots of love @iamsrk.”

However, Shah Rukh Khan, replying to the Indian cricket team head coach, wrote on X, “Thank you, our captain!” The best thing is that he can make him smile. In return, while joking, the My Name is Khan actor congratulated Ghambhir on his success.

In addition, SRK’s prompt response gained attention on the internet, depicting a strong mutual relationship shared between the two well-known celebrities from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

However, along with a reply to Gautam Gambhir, Shah Rukh Khan also gave warm responses to the other cricketers like Suresh Raina, Rinku Singh, and Harbhajan Singh.

Meanwhile, while referring to Rinku’s engagement earlier this year, he questioned, writing, “Thank you, Paaji. It’s been a long time since we met. Catch you soon. Lots of love. ”

He jokingly asked Rinku, "Thank u, Rinku. Lots of love… and shaadi kab hai?"

It is pertinent to note that the Bollywood king has delivered heartfelt and hilarious replies to fans, entertainment industry colleagues, and celebrities and won hearts online on his 60th birthday, marked on November 2, 2025.