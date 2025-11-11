Shah Rukh, Salman Khan visit ailing Dharmendra in hospital amid death rumors

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman khan have paid a heartfelt visit to ailing fellow actor Dharmendra in hospital amid his death rumors swirls.

On Monday night, the Jawaan actor arrived at Breach Candy Hospital along with his son, Aryan Khan to see the veteran actor- who admitted to the hospital earlier in the day.

While the father-son duo kept their visit low-key, several paparazzi managed to make their video and shared them online.

Govinda and Salman Khan, who are close family friend of Dharmendra, were also among the slew of A-listers who had visited the actor.

According to initial reports, Dharmendra was in critical condition and on ventilator support, while his family maintained that he was under observation and stable.

Late Monday night, several Indian media outlets reported that the veteran actress has passed away. However, the news was later debunked by his family in a statement.

Condemning misleading reports about Dharmendra’s health, his daughter Esha Deol wrote, “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news.”

“My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery,” she shared.

While, his wife Hema Malini said, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering?”