Shahbaz Gill discharged from PIMS, declared ‘fit’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill has been discharged from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to sources, the medical board has declared Shahbaz Gill ‘healthy and fit’ ahead of the hearing of a sedition case against him in a district and sessions court in Islamabad.

Sources told ARY News that the board has handed over the medical reports to the federal police, which will be present before the court. However, the sources added, the PTI leader was complaining of chest pain at the PIMS.

Earlier in the day, a district and sessions court ordered the police to present Shahbaz Gill before it for the hearing of a sedition case filed against him at noon today.

Read More: Imran Khan: ‘Shahbaz Gill mentally, physically tortured incl sexual abuse’

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government once again changed members of a medical board examining PTI leader, saying that the new four-member board will submit its report before the court.

According to sources privy to the matter, Dr. Atif Inam was replaced by Dr. Tariq Abdullah in the board after the former excused himself owing to his personal engagements.

Dr Shahbaz Gill was taken into custody when he was going to Bani Gala to meet PTI chairman Imran Khan. A case of incitement to rebellion was registered against Shahbaz Gill in the Bani Gala police station.

Comments