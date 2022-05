ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on Thursday injured in a road mishap at the motorway, ARY News reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

“My vehicle has upturned and I am injured in a mishap,” Gill a former Special Assistant to the PM in Imran Khan’s government, talking to ARY News stated.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was travelling from Lahore to Islamabad.

After the road accident, Motorway Police reached to the spot.

A vehicle allegedly hit Shahbaz Gill’s car from behind.

Comments