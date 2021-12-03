Shahbaz Gill shares image of prime suspect arrested over Sialkot incident  

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill Friday announced the arrest of a prime suspect in the murder case of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, the SAPM said that they had arrested one of the prime suspects and shared his images of being behind the bars and while committing the horrific act.

سیالکوٹ واقعہ میں مطلوب ملزم گرفتار pic.twitter.com/SEOgjU8PIl — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) December 3, 2021



The announcement came after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa condemned the cold-blooded murder of a Sri Lankan national in a Sialkot factory and directed all-out support to civil administration to arrest the perpetrators.

The ISPR quoted the army chief as saying that the cold-blooded murder of Sri Lankan- Priyantha Kumara- by a mob at Sialkot is extremely condemnable and shameful.

“Such extrajudicial vigilantism cannot be condoned at any cost,” the military’s media wing said.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa further directed all-out support to the civil administration to arrest perpetrators of the heinous crime and bring them to justice.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also termed the burning alive of a Sri Lankan manager at a Sialkot factory by a mob as a shameful day for Pakistan and announced that he was personally overseeing the probe.

In a message from his personal Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the horrific vigilante attack on a factory in Sialkot and the burning alive of a Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan.

“I am overseeing the investigations and let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law,” he said while announcing that arrests are in progress.

