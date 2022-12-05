Shahbaz Gill summoned by Balochistan police in sedition case

QUETTA: Balochistan Police on Monday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in connection with a sedition case registered against him in Qila Abdullah, ARY News reported.

According to police, seven sections of the peca act are included in the first information report (FIR) registered against the PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

The Balochistan police added that Gill has been summoned and he agreed to cooperate with the police.

Meanwhile, if he didn’t come to Quetta then the Balochistan police will arrest him from Islamabad.

Read more: BALOCHISTAN POLICE REGISTER FIR AGAINST SHAHBAZ GILL

Earlier, a case was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in the Qila Abdullah area for using foul language against state institutions.

the first information report (FIR) was registered against Gill on the complaint of Aziz Ullah for sedition and inciting violence against state institutions.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against Gill at the Kohsar police station, Islamabad. He was accused of creating a divide in the state institution.

Comments