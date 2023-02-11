Shahbaz Gill to be indicted in sedition case on Feb 27

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad fixed February 27 for the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case, ARY News reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra heard the case while prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi and Shahbaz Gill’s lawyer Shahryar Tariq appeared before the district and sessions court.

During the hearing, PTI leader Shehbaz Gill pleaded with the court to dismiss sedition case registered against him.

Special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi opposed the plea seeking acquittal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill in mutiny case.

After hearing arguments, the Islamabad court rejected Gill’s acquittal plea and directed to indict him on February 27.

Shahbaz Gill challenges his name on ECL

Meanwhile, Gill has moved the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) in sedition case so that he can travel to the US for his “professional responsibilities, research work and administrative responsibilities”.

In a petition filed in the LHC, Gill stated that his wife and family are residents of USA and are unable to travel to Pakistan after his wife fractured her leg and is unable to move.

He pleaded with the court to order the removal of his name from ECL.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against Gill at the Kohsar police station, Islamabad. He was accused of creating a divide in the state institution.

Comments