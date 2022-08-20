Shahbaz Gill to undergo lungs’ test at PIMS

ISLAMABAD: Doctors at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) have decided to conduct CT pulmonary angiography to examine lungs of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, who is suffering from chronic asthma, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources at PIMS hospital, Shahbaz Gill is undergoing regular clinical tests after he is suffering from chest infection, body pain and sore throat.

“He is being administered anti-biotic to deal with chest infection besides also being nebulize regularly,” they said, adding that his blood pressure, sugar and pulse are recorded in normal range.

To ascertain causes behind his breathing issues, the sources said that he would undergo CT pulmonary angiography. “Gill is currently being staying at a single room in cardiac centre of PIMS and is being provided with facilities of AC, TV, sofa and food as per the advice of doctors,” they said.

The sources further shared that the PTI leader is allowed to walk during evening and morning besides being allowed to take full nap.

On Friday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said Friday that ‘Shahbaz Gill was humiliated to break him down’.

Imran Khan said in a Twitter thread, “All the pictures & videos show clearly Gill was tortured both mentally & physically including sexual abuse – most too gruesome to relate.

“He was humiliated to break him down. I now have full detailed info. ICT police says it did not inflict any torture,” said Khan besides raising questions over the authorities.

“Who tortured Gill? There is a general perception in the public at large & in our minds too as to who could have carried out the gruesome torture. Remember the public will react. We will leave no stone unturned to find out those responsible & bring them to justice,” vowed the PTI chief.

