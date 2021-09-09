‘Govt to take steps for medical treatment of Umer Shareef’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Thursday that the federal government will take steps for medical treatment of the ailing famous Pakistani comedian Umer Shareef, ARY News reported.

Dr Shahbaz Gill, while talking to ARY News programme 11th Hour, said that he felt sorrow after watching ailing Umer Shareef and prayed for his early recovery.

He said that Umer Shareef is the asset of the country and he will forward Shareef’s message to Prime Minister Imran Khan tomorrow. He added that steps will be taken for the medical treatment of Shareef.

Gill said that the embassies of Saudi Arabia, Germany and the United States (US) will be contacted tomorrow morning for the treatment of the comedian.

He said that Umer Shareef could be treated in the three countries and the government will soon contact their embassies.