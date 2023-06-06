34.9 C
Shahbaz Gill's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in sedition case

KARACHI: An Islamabad district and sessions court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in the sedition case, ARY News reported.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case while prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi and Shahbaz Gill’s lawyer Murtaza Tori appeared before the court.

As the hearing went underway, Judge Tahir Abbas rejected Gill’s plea seeking exemption from appearance in the court and issued his non-bailable arrest warrants over continuous absence.

The former aide of Imran Khan sought exemption from appearance in the court as he is currently in the United States.

In March, the Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Gill on March 29 to travel to the United States (US) for four weeks.

Earlier, Gill was barred from flying from the Lahore airport to Saudi Arabia by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA). The FIA immigration wing stopped Gill, claiming that his name was still on the exit control list (ECL).

It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against Gill at the Kohsar police station, Islamabad. He was accused of creating a divide in the state institution.

