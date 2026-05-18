Shahdadkot: Two killed in exchange of fire between rival tribal factions

SHAHDADKOT: Two people were killed and three others injured in exchange of fire between two factions of Chandio tribesmen in taluka Warah of Kambar-Shahdadkot district.

Local police said that a man Shahan Chandio 65, was shot dead by the opponents while he was on the way to court for a case.

The slain man’s allies opened fire at opponents in Ghazi Markhand village to avenge the murder, according to police. “An elderly woman of 60 years was killed and three others including a woman were injured in firing incident,” police said.

The two factions of Chandio clan have been engaged in an old enmity.

Police said that the injured and bodies have been shifted to Warah taluka hospital.

“The gunmen of the rival factions taken positions after firing incidents amid palpable tension in the area,” police officials said.

SSP Kambar-Shahdadkot district Hassan Sardar Niazi, leading a heavy police contingent, reached to the spot. “Police cordoned off the area and forced cessation of firing,” SSP said.

The police have launched a search for the culprits of firing incidents, district police chief said.