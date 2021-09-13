Shahdara receives maximum 368mm rainfall in Lahore wet spell

LAHORE: Shahdara in the north of Lahore received maximum rainfall in recent wet spell in Punjab’s capital city, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Met Office stated that Lahore’s historic suburb Shahdara, in north of the city, received 368mm rainfall in the wet spell, which continued from September 10 to 13.

Lakshmi Chowk area of the city received 359mm rainfall, while the internal parts of Lahore received 272mm rainfall, in the spells of sporadic rain, according to the met office report.

The rainfall at Tajpura area of Lahore recorded 250mm, the weather department reported.

Intermittent rainfall in heavy and light spells continued in Lahore for four days submerged low-lying areas of the city. Several roads of the city were flooded with rainwater.

Managing director of the WASA on Sunday said that “Maximum rainfall reported in Mughalpura (29:mm).” Moreover, 23mm rainfall reported at Lahore Airport, 18mm at Tajpura and 14mm rainfall at Gulshan Ravi, he further said.

A vegetable market at Multan Chungi Road on Saturday submerged with rainwater due to downpour in Lahore

Several areas of the city including, Gulberg, Walton Road, Dharampura, Ghaziabad and other areas were inundated.

Pakistan Meteorological Department had earlier forecast rainfall with thunderstorm in Potohar region of Punjab, Lower Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan region in its weather report.