Shaheen Afridi achieves major milestone

Pakistan’s premier left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi reached a landmark achievement in Test cricket on Friday, becoming the first Pakistani bowler to complete 100 wickets in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

The milestone came during the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, where Afridi struck early by dismissing opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy on the opening day.

With this breakthrough, Afridi also joined an elite list of bowlers in WTC history, becoming only the 19th overall to reach the 100-wicket mark in the competition since its inception.

Among Pakistan’s leading wicket-takers in the WTC, Afridi now stands at the top with 100 wickets, followed by Noman Ali (89), Sajid Khan (63), Naseem Shah (60), Abrar Ahmed (46), Yasir Shah (41), Hasan Ali (35), and Mohammad Abbas (34).

Most wickets for Pakistan in the ICC World Test Championship

Shaheen Afridi – 100*

Noman Ali – 89

Sajid Khan – 63

Naseem Shah – 60

Abrar Ahmed – 46

Yasir Shah – 41

Hasan Ali – 35

Mohammad Abbas – 34

At the time of this writing, Bangladesh had reached 244-3 in 63 overs after recovering strongly from an early collapse. The hosts had earlier been reduced to 31-2 before rebuilding through a crucial partnership.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto had earlier played a commanding knock of 101 off 130 balls, while Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on 80, holding the innings together after early setbacks.