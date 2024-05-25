web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, May 25, 2024
- Advertisement -

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy offer ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Pakistan’s star speedster Shaheen Afridi has declined the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) offer to become national team’s vice-captain, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, the selection committee had offered the pacer to become the team’s vice-captain, which he refused to accept.

Shaheen Shah Afridi took over the captaincy of the T20I team after Babar Azam resigned from his role as all-format captain following the national team’s dismal performance in the ODI World Cup in India last year.

However, his tenure as Pakistan’s captain was short-lived in which he led the national side in only one series at the international level. The Greenshirts were defeated 4-1 by New Zealand in a T20I series.

PCB revealed that the decision to remove Shaheen Shah Afridi from the captaincy role was driven by their commitment to effectively manage player workloads, thereby sustaining peak performance levels.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.