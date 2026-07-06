Shaheen Afridi dropped: The real reason revealed

Pakistan men’s national selection committee member Aqib Javed has broken his silence regarding the omission of star left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi from the upcoming Test squads.

Following the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) announcement of the rosters traveling to the West Indies and England, Afridi’s absence quickly dominated headlines. Addressing reporters in Lahore, Javed made it clear that the high-profile omission is down to tactical planning and workload management rather than a slight against the pacer’s long-term career.

Conditions-Based Selection Overrides Star Status

The selection committee emphasized that modern squad planning operates strictly on a tour-by-tour basis. According to Javed, the decision to leave out Afridi stems directly from technical assessments of the pitches and environments expected in England and the Caribbean.

“You make selections from tour to tour, and no selector or individual can decide someone’s career or future,” Javed stated. He noted that review data from Pakistan’s most recent red-ball outings showed a distinct need for a faster, more aggressive bowling unit. “After the last Test series, we felt that we needed more pace, which is why this squad has been selected for the West Indies and England tours.”

Key Takeaways from the Selection Briefing:

No Permanent Spots: The selection committee explicitly stated that newly selected bowlers are not guaranteed long-term positions. Dropped players must find domestic form to earn reinstatement.

Pace Target: The technical staff prioritized out-and-out speed for the English and Caribbean wickets.

Workload Optimization: Managing the stress on elite fast bowlers is a central pillar of the team’s long-term strategic plans.

The New System: Format-Based Central Contracts

Javed heavily hinted that the PCB is pushing its top athletes to establish explicit format priorities. The physical strain of cross-format scheduling has routinely impacted the efficiency of the national team’s premium bowling assets.

To address this issue, the PCB recently overhauled its financial structure by introducing format-based central contracts. The objective is to incentivize players to dedicate their peak fitness windows to specific versions of the game.

“Shaheen is an outstanding bowler. At times, you have to assess which format of cricket you want to focus on and where your greater interest lies. If a player is not focusing enough on a particular format, we will try to encourage them to increase their focus so they can deliver better performances for Pakistan.”

— Aqib Javed, National Selection Committee

Afridi remains considered one of Pakistan’s elite fast-bowling threats, and the doors are not permanently shut on his red-ball career. However, the move signals a major shift in how the PCB manages its star talent—demanding maximum adaptation to specific formats and pitch conditions moving forward.