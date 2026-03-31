Lahore Qalandars fine Shaheen Afridi after hotel incident

LAHORE: Shaheen Shah Afridi has been fined Rs1 million by Lahore Qalandars for violating security protocols, according to an official statement.

The franchise confirmed that it has also informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the decision. The matter relates to an incident that took place on March 28 at the team hotel.

According to the statement, Lahore Qalandars took immediate notice of the situation and conducted an internal review. The franchise described the development as an unusual incident at the hotel and said a thorough internal investigation was carried out before reaching a decision.

Sources added that the issue had earlier been highlighted when the DIG Operations wrote to the Pakistan Super League administration regarding a breach of protocol at the hotel.

Following the inquiry, the franchise decided to impose a fine on Shaheen Afridi for the violation, reinforcing the importance of adhering to security measures during the tournament.

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Earlier, Lahore Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman was charged with ball-tampering during Sunday’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Karachi Kings, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Monday.

The incident occurred during the second innings of the match.

According to the PCB, Fakhar Zaman has been charged with a Level 3 offence under Article 2.14 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, for violating Article 41.3 of the HBL PSL 11 playing conditions, which prohibits any action that alters the condition of the ball.

However, Fakhar denied the charge during a disciplinary hearing led by Match Referee Roshan Mahanama.

The PCB added that another hearing is scheduled to take place within the next 48 hours, after which the match referee will announce his verdict.

Additionally, Karachi Kings fast bowler Hasan Ali was fined 10 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. Hasan accepted the charge and the penalty.

He was found in violation of Article 2.5, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures that disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal during a match.”

The incident occurred on the last ball of the 19th over of Lahore Qalandars’ batting innings when Hasan dismissed Haseebullah.