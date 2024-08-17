Shaheen Afridi needs 9 Test wickets to achieve THIS historic record

Pakistan will host Bangladesh for the two-match Test series which is scheduled to start from August 21. The Test series is part of the World Test Championship (WTC).

The first Test match is scheduled to start on Wednesday (August 21) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and the final Test match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi on August 30.

Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will be looking to create history during the series as he is just nine wickets away from 100 WTC scalps.

Shaheen will become the first bowler to take 100 wickets in the WTC for Pakistan if he manages to achieve the feat.

Here are the bowlers with the most wickets in WTC.

Shaheen Shah Afridi – 91

Naseem Shah – 51

Yasir Shah – 41

Noman Ali – 39

Abrar Ahmed – 38

Bangladesh had arrived in Pakistan for the Test series because of the political crisis in their country and PCB also announced tickets for the first Test.

However, the second Test match will be played without spectators as the National Stadium in Karachi is currently under maintenance for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan’s Test squad: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Aamir Jamal (subject to Fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk) and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh’s Test squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed.