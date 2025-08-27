Pakistan coach addresses drop in Shaheen Afridi's pace

Pakistan bowling coach Ashley Noffke has addressed the recent dip in the form and pace of Shaheen Afridi ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

The left-arm pacer has found it challenging to bowl at speeds of his earlier career days since he battled a back issue in 2023.

However, Pakistan bowling coach Ashley Noffke has high hopes for the 25-year-old to find his best form in the Asia Cup 2025.

“In terms of pace, he is aware it has dropped and he has experienced a dip in form,” Noffke said ahead of Pakistan’s tri-series with hosts UAE and Afghanistan.

“Recovering pace takes time, but we’re building nicely now. We’ve started seeing more balls in the 140km/h range during the West Indies series. He’s definitely on his way back and his confidence is growing,” the Pakistan coach added.

According to Noffke, the left-arm seamer was close to regain his best form and the ability to hit speeds close to 150km/h.

Shaheen Afridi will once again lead the Pakistan pace battery in the Asia Cup 2025 after the conclusion of the tri-series.

The eight-team continental tournament is scheduled to commence on September 9.

Following the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan will compete in the T20 World Cup for a second title.

Ahead of the two global tournaments, Ashley Noffke said that Shaheen Afridi was making all efforts to swing the new ball.

“I think swing can be influenced by the environment and conditions on the day. The ball sometimes swings and sometimes doesn’t. From my perspective, he (Afridi) won’t swing the ball every game, but we want him to work on that ability to swing the ball,” he added.