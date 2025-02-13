Shaheen Shah Afridi admits struggling in death overs

Pakistan’s premier pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has acknowledged that the team has been struggling in the death overs, ARY News reported.

Speaking after Pakistan’s victory against South Africa in the tri-nation series, Shaheen Shah Afridi admitted the problem of death bowling.

Responding to the injury scare, the left-arm pacer said: “My finger is fine; I got an X-ray done. There’s still some swelling, but I hope it will improve soon. These matches are crucial for preparing for the Champions Trophy 2025.”

Addressing his on-field exchange with a South African batter, Shaheen revealed, “For the first time, he didn’t say anything. Instead, I was the one provoking him to take his wicket.”

Emphasizing team spirit over individual performances, Shaheen said, “Here, it’s not about Babar or Shaheen—it’s about Pakistan. As long as negativity exists, progress will be difficult anywhere.”

In Wednesday’s match things became heated when Shaheen Shah Afridi and Matthew Breetzke came face to face only to be separated by on field umpire and other players.

In a pivotal tri-series match at Karachi’s National Stadium between the two teams, South African batsman Matthew Breetzke and Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi involved in a heated altercation. Matthew Breetzke and Shaheen Shah Afridi were in one other’s faces in a video that went viral on social media.

Matthew Breetzke, who hit a century in the last match against New Zealand in Lahore, nicked one on the onside in the 28th over of the innings. Shaheen Afridi did not seem pleased as the 26-year-old nearly running into the left-arm speedster when he was sprinting between the wickets and went to speak with Breetzke.