VIDEO: Shaheen Afridi, Matthew Breetzke engage in heated argument

During the ongoing match between Pakistan and South Africa, things became heated when Shaheen Afridi and Matthew Breetzke came face to face only to be separated by on field umpire and other players.

Matthew Breetzke, who hit a century in the last match against New Zealand in Lahore, nicked one on the onside in the 28th over of the innings. Shaheen Afridi did not seem pleased as the 26-year-old nearly running into the left-arm speedster when he was sprinting between the wickets and went to speak with Breetzke.

Matthew Breetzke, who hit a century in the last match against New Zealand in Lahore, nicked one on the onside in the 28th over of the innings. Shaheen Afridi did not seem pleased as the 26-year-old nearly running into the left-arm speedster when he was sprinting between the wickets and went to speak with Breetzke.

Breetzke was running a single later in the same over and almost collided with Shaheen Afridi. The two players were in one other’s faces at the non-striker’s end after the collision, and they engaged in a heated argument until the on-field umpire and other Pakistani players separated them.

South Africa posted 352/6 in 50 overs thanks to 87 and 83 Henrich Klassen and Matthew Breetzke respectively. Captain Temba Bavuma also scored 82 runs. For Pakistan Shaheen Aridi picked up two wickets for runs in his 10 overs while Khushdil Shah also took a wicket for 39 runs in his seven overs.