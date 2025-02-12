Watch: Steve Smith stuns Sri Lanka with ‘absolute screamer’ catch

Australian star cricket Steve Smith has pulled off an incredible catch in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

The 35-year-old skipper, filling in for Pat Cummins, showcased his exceptional fielding skills, taking a one-handed catch in the slips to dismiss Dunith Wellalage.

The stunning catch was hailed by commentators, with Simon Katich describing it as “an absolute beauty” and a “genius” play. The Sri Lankan caller also praised the catch, saying it was “truly wild” and “outstanding.”

Smith’s spectacular catch was his third of the innings and marked a continuation of his impressive form, which has seen him take over 330 catches across all three international formats.

The Australian team got off to a strong start in the match, with seamers Spencer Johnson and Aaron Hardie taking early wickets to leave Sri Lanka struggling at 5-55.

Steve Smith has DONE IT AGAIN. He takes a beauty at slip!#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/kUpTdKOEMI — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 12, 2025

In a separate development, Australia faced another major blow ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as premium pacer Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the tournament citing personal reasons.

Mitchell Starc’s absence further weakens an Australian squad for Champions Trophy 2025 which is already struggling with injuries.

Captain Pat Cummins (ankle), Josh Hazlewood (hip), and all-rounder Mitch Marsh (back) have been ruled out, while the unexpected retirement of Marcus Stoinis earlier this month added to the selection challenges.

In response, five new players have been called up for the eight-team tournament: Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, and Tanveer Sangha. With Cummins unavailable, Steve Smith will lead the squad for Champions Trophy 2025.

Australia will now enter the tournament without its three premier pacers—Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood—who were instrumental in their 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup triumph.