Star duo’s injuries rock Australia’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign

Australia have suffered a heavy blow to their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign as Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out of the tournament.

The Australia captain has not recovered from the ankle injury he sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy while Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the Test series against India after a series of injuries.

The latest injury update has dented the Australia bowling lineup as all-rounder Mitch Marsh has already been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Marcus Stoinis’ shocking retirement from the ODI format further added to the side’s woes and they will have to name as many as four replacements.

According to reports, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will require an extended period of rehabilitation before they are cleared to return to play.

It is worth noting here that Australia will face South Africa in the ICC World Test Championship Final in June after the Champions Trophy 2025.

The two pacers have played a pivotal role in Australia’s success in white-ball and the longer format throughout the years.

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have a cumulative 281 scalps in ODI cricket.

Earlier, Head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that Cummins was “heavily unlikely” to participate in the marquee event, which starts on February 19.

His injury has opened up a leadership vacuum, with Steve Smith and Travis Head emerging as potential candidates to lead the side in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Australia squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.