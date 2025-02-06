Australia all-rounder leaves fans shocked with surprise retirement before CT 2025

Star Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis left fans shocked as he announced his immediate retirement from the ODI format just before the Champions Trophy 2025.

Stoinis announced his decision on Thursday morning, leaving Australia without another all-rounder following the injury of Mitch Marsh which ruled him out of the upcoming tournament.

“Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for every moment I’ve had in the green and gold. Representing my country at the highest level is something I’ll always cherish,” Marcus Stoinis said.

“This wasn’t an easy decision, but I believe it’s the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career. I’ve got a fantastic relationship with Ron (Andrew McDonald) and I’ve hugely appreciated his support,” he added in his statement.

Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis, who will retire from the ODI format with immediate effect, expressed his support for Australia who are set to depart for Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025.

“I’ll be cheering the boys on in Pakistan,” he said.

The 35-year-old suggested the decision to retire from the 50-over format was made with an aim to prolong his T20I career.

It is worth noting here that the star all-rounder was named in Australia’s preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 hosted by Pakistan from February 19.

Australia squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.