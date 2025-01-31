Star Australia all-rounder ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025

Australia have faced a major setback as their star all-rounder has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Mitch Marsh, who leads Australia’s T20I side, has been ruled out of the upcoming tournament due to a back injury.

“Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Men’s Champion’s Trophy [2025] with ongoing lower back pain and dysfunction,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“The National Selection Panel and Australian men’s medical team ruled Marsh out of the tournament with the injury which has not responded sufficiently to rehabilitation,” it added.

According to Cricket Australia, the Australia all-rounder’s back pain worsened in recent weeks, leading the medical board to decide against forcing his return for the Champions Trophy 2025, beginning February 16.

“[Mitch] Marsh will now undergo a period of further rest and rehabilitation as part of his return to play plan,” as the board.

The board is yet to announce a replacement for the all-rounder as Australian selectors have until February 12 to name a replacement player.

“The NSP will meet to decide on a replacement for Marsh in due course. The deadline for the final squads for the ICC Men’s Champion’s Trophy is prior to Wednesday 12 February,” Cricket Australia stated in the statement.

Australia preliminary squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.