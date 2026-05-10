Shaheen Afridi’s declining bowling speed sparks debate

The declining bowling speed of Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has become a central topic of debate. Following Ramiz Raja’s recent critiques, former Pakistani cricketer Bazid Khan has also attributed the pacer’s lack of pace to an excessive workload and the relentless schedule of T20 cricket.

According to Bazid Khan, Shaheen Afridi’s bowling speed dropped by 10 to 15 km/h during the Test match against Bangladesh. In his comparative analysis, Bazid noted that Shaheen’s pace has suffered due to jumping into Test matches immediately after playing T20s. He pointed out that while legends like Shoaib Akhtar and Brett Lee played extensive Test cricket, their pace did not diminish in the same way.

The former cricketer explained that a bowler’s body is often not conditioned for the rigors of long-format cricket if they primarily play four-over spells in T20s. “Your body is not ready for prolonged cricket if you only play T20s,” he suggested, noting that speed naturally decreases without proper stamina.

Ramiz Raja, a well-known commentator and former PCB chairman, also criticized Shaheen Afridi on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. During his commentary, Raja questioned the current form of both Shaheen and Pakistan’s overall fast-bowling unit. He highlighted that many bowlers have become accustomed to the shorter format, excelling in four-over bursts but struggling with the fitness required for the sustained intensity of Test cricket.