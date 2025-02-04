web analytics
23.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Shaheen Shah Afridi marks two years of togetherness with wife Ansha

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan cricket team’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi penned a heartfelt note for his wife, Ansha Shahid, as he marked two years of their nikah.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

On Monday afternoon, cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi turned to his Instagram handle with an unseen picture of himself and Ansha, as well as a love note for his wife, to wish her on their second anniversary.

“Hard to believe it’s two years already with you,” the pacer began to write. “I had never imagined the depth of love and connection I could share with anyone until you made it possible.”

“Thank you for making our lives beautiful. I & Aliyaar will forever be grateful,” he added.

Concluding the heartfelt wish, Shah noted, “Happy Anniversary – my love, my best friend, my soulmate! Here is to many more, In shaa’Allah.”

Thousands of social users liked the now-viral picture and extended their warm anniversary wishes to the couple via the comments section of the post.

Also Read: Shaheen Afridi carves his name into cricketing history

For the unversed, the left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi got engaged to Ansha Shahid Afridi, the second-eldest daughter of the former skipper of the national cricket team, in 2021. Their nikah was solemnized in a private affair in 2023, followed by a week-long wedding festivities and rukhsati later the same year.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, last August.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.