Pakistan team skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi stated that all Pakistani fast bowlers are mindful of their speed, adding that when a machine works consistently, it is inevitable to break down eventually. Fast bowlers can only perform at their best when their bodies are well-rested.

At a press conference in Rawalpindi, Shaheen Shah Afridi jokingly informed a journalist that he would bowl at a speed of 200 kph for them.

Every player needs to continue improving, according to Shaheen Shah Afridi. He noted that head coach Mike Hesson has also emphasized this to the squad, stating, “Every player is important to us, and the selectors are trying to give opportunities to young players.”

Shaheen Shah Afridi stated that Babar Azam is the backbone of Pakistan’s ODI cricket and highlighted his strong performance in the PSL. “We are well-prepared against Australia, and hopefully, Babar Azam will continue to play in the same manner,” he added.

Meanwhile, Josh Inglis, the captain of the Australian cricket team, stated that he enjoys visiting Pakistan because of the country’s consistently excellent hospitality, adding that it promises to be a highly competitive series.

The first ODI between Pakistan and Australia will take place tomorrow in Rawalpindi, following the ceremonial unveiling of the ODI trophy.