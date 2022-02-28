Shaheen Shah Afridi sets new PSL record

LAHORE: Shaheen Shah Afridi has set Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament record as he led Lahore Qalandars to their maiden victory.

The 21-year-old pacer became the youngest skipper to lift the PSL trophy as his team comfortably defeated handed Multan Sultans in the PSL 2022 final at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The record was previously held by Mohammad Rizwan, who lifted the PSL trophy in 2021 when he was 28-year-old.

The left-arm pacer not only led Lahore Qalandars from the front as a captain in this year’s PSL, but he was also brilliant with his bowling.

Read more: SHAHEEN AFRIDI LEADS LAHORE QALANDARS TO MAIDEN PSL TITLE

In the year’s league, Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed 20 wickets — leaving behind Islamabad United’s skipper Shadab Khan, who has taken 19 wickets — in 13 games and also clicked at a good pace along, and was also tight with his line and lengths.

On Sunday, the home side Lahore Qalandars bagged maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title after beating Multan Sultans by 42 runs at Gaddafi Stadium.

Qalandars outclassed Multan Sultans’ batting unit, dismissing them all at 138 with the skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi as the top wicket-taking bowler with three wickets.

After opting to bat first, the Qalandars finished at 180-5 in the allotted 20 overs, thanks to the late on-slaught by Wiese and Harry Brook.

Comments