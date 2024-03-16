PSL 9: ‘Shaheen should learn from Amir’s spell against Islamabad United’

Waqar Younis, the ex-Pakistani fast bowler, suggested Shaheen Shah Afridi, to pay close attention to Mohammad Amir’s performance during the first eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Due to the exceptional line and length from Amir, the opponent Islamabad United opener only managed to score two runs in the first over.

Amir’s exceptional bowling earned praise from commentators like Ramiz Raja.

“This really was well bowled, look at the length. He spotted that length and just carried on hammering the ball there, forcing the batsman to be in two minds,” Raja said while commentating during the match.

Waqar, who was also in the commentary box, emphasized that Afridi should replicate such bowling when swing isn’t in favor, aiming for consistent length.

“I hope Shaheen Afridi is watching that because I think he needs to do that more often. Because early on if it [the ball] isn’t swinging, just hit this length,” Waqar added.

Amir concluded with figures of 2/20 in four overs, limiting United to 174/9 in 20 overs.