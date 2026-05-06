Shaheen targets WTC final as Pakistan gear up for Bangladesh Tests

Star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has set his sights firmly on guiding Pakistan towards the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, stressing that consistency across a demanding Test calendar will be key to achieving that goal.

Speaking ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, the left-arm pacer stressed the importance of consistency, preparation, and adaptability in what he described as a long and challenging Test cycle.

“We are looking forward to the challenge of the Test series. Tests are very important for us, and this is a long Test season for us, perhaps for the first time like this. We are fully prepared and ready to give our best,” Afridi said.

Pakistan are set to play a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, with the first Test scheduled at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium from May 8 to 12, followed by the second in Sylhet from May 16 to 20.

Shaheen acknowledged that home conditions naturally provide an advantage to hosting teams, but emphasised that execution and preparation remain the real deciding factors in Test cricket.

“We hope the conditions will be good for us and we will play excellent cricket. Every team is strong in its home conditions, but what matters most is how well you prepare and execute,” he added.

He also underlined Pakistan’s broader ambitions in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, making it clear that the team’s focus extends beyond individual series.

“We are not only focused on this Test series but also on the ICC World Test Championship. Our target is to reach the final, and for that we must play our best cricket consistently,” he stated.

Looking ahead to the upcoming series against Bangladesh, Afridi noted the challenge posed by spin-friendly conditions but insisted Pakistan are well prepared for all scenarios.

“Bangladesh have previously done well on spin-friendly tracks, and every team uses home advantage. We have prepared accordingly, both for spin conditions and for a green wicket, and we are ready for every challenge,” he said.