Shaheen to replace Rizwan as ODI captain, report

The Pakistan team’s think tank is reportedly set to sack Mohammad Rizwan from ODI captaincy following poor outings in the West Indies and New Zealand.

According to sources, he is likely to be replaced by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the format, while Salman Ali Agha is likely to be retained as T20I captain.

The decision is being discussed at the highest level as selectors and management evaluate leadership performances across formats.

Shaheen, based on his recent success in the Pakistan Super League, has emerged as a strong contender to replace Rizwan.

He is expected to bring renewed energy and direction to Pakistan’s one-day side.

Shaheen has previously captained Pakistan, earning praise for his tactical acumen and ability to inspire younger players.

Moreover, the squads for the white-ball series are expected to be announced next week.

The PCB’s National Selection Committee has finalized the T20 squad for the upcoming series against South Africa, sources said.

Star batter Babar Azam is highly likely to make a comeback in T20Is, while pacer Naseem Shah, who has recovered from injury, is also in contention for the series.

Babar’s return is seen as a major boost to the team’s leadership and stability at the top order.

Naseem Shah, who missed several international assignments due to injury, has been declared fully fit and will rejoin the pace attack. He would join Haris Rauf or Hasan Ali in the attack.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is expected to be rested for the series.

Youngsters Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris are also likely to be retained in the T20 squad despite their poor form.