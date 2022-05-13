Shaheer Khan: The telepathy master blows minds with his skills

Shaheer Khan, famously known as ‘Shaheer Knows’ is the first-ever mind reader of Pakistan, and has taken social media by storm.

In all honesty, didn’t we all always want to read others’ minds? What is going on in their mind? How do they feel about us? Mind-reading is one of the special abilities that tops everyone’s list of superpowers they want to attain.

However, as per Shaheer – a mind-reader, a mystery performer, and a telepathy master – rather than a superpower, it has to do more with knowledge and skill to build a connection with the audience.

A self-learned telepathy practitioner, Khan says to have received no formal training in the skill that he has been practicing for over 16 years at this point. He has collected most of his knowledge from the books and dug into original techniques to crack the trick.

In his own words, Telepathy is the art of intuiting feelings at a distance, and the technique that Khan practices is called ‘Tekabu’.

Shaheer is open to leading his knowledge forward to others and offers an online mind-reading course ‘Tekabu Telepathy’ for people willing to learn about this art, while he also gives live telepathy sessions on his official Instagram handle ‘@Shaheerknows’ on Fridays and Sundays.

His followers on the social app join the performer live and ask one question to get an ‘advice’ or a ‘direction’, though Khan has time and again clarified that he does not claim to ‘predict the future’ or ‘tell fortunes’, rather only tells the knowledge he gets from ‘intuition’ and ‘energy’ after connecting with a person.

Khan’s fandom is not limited to his social media followers, as the performer has amazed many celebrities as well during his live TV show appearances.

He has proved his skills in ARY Digital’s Ramadan transmission ‘Shan e Ramazan’ as well where he left hosts Waseem Badami and Iqrar-ul-Hassan speechless.

