Shahid Afridi clarifies about his daughters’ social media accounts

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has clarified that none of his daughters has any social media accounts.

In a Twitter message, Afridi said that he wanted to clarify that none of his daughters has any social media accounts. He further said, “Please disregard any ‘accounts’ or ‘news’ that are associated with my daughters.”

The legendary cricketer also shared a screenshot of a fake social media account of Ansha Afridi.

I would like to clarify that none of my daughters have any social media accounts; please disregard any ‘accounts’ or ‘news’ that are associated with my daughters. pic.twitter.com/VvgQmkblzd — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 3, 2021

Afridi has five daughters named Aqsa Afridi, Ansha Afridi, Asmara Afridi, Ajwa Afridi and Arwa Afridi.

