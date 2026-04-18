KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has expressed deep concern and extended his support to former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran, who is currently battling a serious health condition in hospital.

In a statement shared on X, Afridi said he had spoken with Zadran’s brother and was saddened by the news.

“Had a heartfelt call with Shapoor Zadran’s brother today. Truly saddened to hear about his condition. You’ve always been a fighter on the field, and I know you’ll fight this too. Praying for your speedy recovery,” he wrote.

The 38-year-old cricketer is reportedly in critical condition at a hospital in India and has been admitted to intensive care following a severe medical complication.

Family members have also been providing updates on social media, requesting prayers and support as he continues to receive treatment.

According to reports, Zadran remains in a life-threatening condition, with doctors describing his situation as extremely serious. Certain extended periods of treatment, including critical 18-hour windows, have been vital for his survival.

A left-arm pacer, Zadran represented Afghanistan in 44 One Day Internationals, claiming 43 wickets, and played 36 T20 Internationals, taking 37 wickets.

He also featured in franchise cricket, including the Bangladesh Premier League, where he picked up 10 wickets in eight matches.

Zadran retired in 2025 after a career spanning over a decade, during which he played a significant role in Afghanistan’s emergence in international cricket.

He was part of three ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squads and memorably contributed to Afghanistan’s first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup win in 2015, scoring the winning runs against Scotland in Dunedin.