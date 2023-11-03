Shahid Afridi meets PCB chief Zaka Ashraf

Former Pakistan captain and star all-rounder Shahid Afridi called on Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf today at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

During the meeting, Mr Zaka Ashraf acknowledged Shahid Afridi’s dedication and contribution towards the game. He said: “We admire you as a hero of Pakistan, and you have proved to be a great ambassador of the country with both your exceptional talent displayed on the field and your conduct off the field. We would love to have your experience for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.”

Shahid Afridi expressed his interest in grooming young cricketers into future stars and positively shaping them into well-rounded representatives of Pakistan cricket. He also admired and appreciated Mr Zaka Ashraf’s efforts and contributions for Pakistan cricket.

The meeting comes at a time when Pakistan cricket team’s performance and the selection process for World Cup 2023 is being discussed in the media.

Late last month, The PCB also launched an investigation against former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq over allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process. The announcement came a day after Inzamam’s resignation.

The PCB had said that the fact-finding committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB Management in an “expeditious manner”.

Rumours have it that Inzamam-ul-Haq is accused of being a stakeholder in a certain players’ agent firm. It was also said that he selected the World Cup 2023 squad keeping in view the firm’s interests.