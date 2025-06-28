‘Those responsible must be punished’: Cricketers demand justice for Swat River tragedy

SWAT: Pakistani cricketers have expressed deep sorrow and anger over the Swat River tragedy, where sudden flash floods swept 17 tourists away.

The incident has drawn widespread criticism over the authorities’ handling of the situation.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi took to X to condemn the authorities for their inaction, stating that the victims waited in vain for help that never arrived.

“Innocent people were waiting until the last moment, hoping someone would come to save them. But they didn’t know that those responsible for their protection had different priorities,” Afridi wrote.

دریائے سوات میں ڈوبنے والے معصوم لوگ آخری لمحے تک بے بسی کی تصویر بن کر یہ انتظار کرتے رہے کہ شاید کوئی انہیں بچا لے گا، مگر انہیں اندازہ نہ تھا کہ جن کی یہ ذمہ داری ہے، ان کی ترجیحات کچھ اور ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/bFHz7pIV2E — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 27, 2025

Pacer Mir Hamza was also deeply moved by the incident. He voiced his frustration, terming the tragedy a complete failure of the system. He called for strict accountability.

“I’m not able to watch this video, this is not a tragedy this is the SYSTEM FAILURE and our system failure is at its peak. Those who are responsible must get punishment. Big shame!”, he wrote on X.

The disaster has triggered public outrage, with many condemning the response of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. Critics argue that poor preparedness and delayed response contributed to the loss of lives.