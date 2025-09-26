Asia Cup 2025: Shahid Afridi says he missed Naseem Shah in Asia Cup 2025

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi expressed that he missed the presence of Naseem Shah, particularly in the current conditions and pitches for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 being played in Dubai.

Speaking on a sports show, Afridi praised Naseem Shah for his effectiveness in these conditions.

“Naseem Shah was suitable for these conditions. Given the pitches here, I really missed him”, he stated. “Naseem and Shaheen Afridi’s partnership would have delivered an outstanding performance in these conditions. Naseem’s line and length are superb, which is why I like him so much.”

When asked about Naseem Shah’s recent dip in form, Afridi emphasized the importance of rest for players, including Naseem, Shaheen, and Haris Rauf.

“After a good series, players should be given time to rest,” he said. “Honestly speaking, Naseem Shah would have thrived in these conditions. His ability to bowl beautiful outswing with the new ball is exceptional. I truly miss the combination of Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi,” he added.

Read More: Pakistan beat odds to book Asia Cup 2025 title clash with arch-rivals India

Notably, Pakistan stormed into the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 final with a thrilling victory in the high-stakes Pak vs Ban Super Four clash, where Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf’s three-wicket hauls, supported by clinical spin, proved too hot for Bangladesh to handle. The result has set up a blockbuster showdown against arch-rivals India — the first-ever Pakistan vs India final in the tournament’s history.

Chasing 136, Bangladesh faltered under pressure and could only muster 124-9 in their 20 overs, handing Pakistan an 11-run win in the pulsating Pak vs Ban encounter. The contest was tense from the outset, with both teams losing wickets at regular intervals and the game hanging in the balance until the final overs.