Shahid Afridi performs Umrah with youngest daughter

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The star cricketer Shahid Afridi along with his family embarked on the journey to Makkah, for the Umrah pilgrimage, in the holy month of Ramadan.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday afternoon, the former skipper of the national cricket team shared a series of pictures with his youngest of five daughters, Arwa Afridi, and wrote, “On my way to Umrah with the light of my life, my little one.”

“Prayers for parents with daughters – as they’re blessings of Allah; Fulfilling all their wishes and raising them well is one of the most noble acts of service in our religion,” added Afridi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Afridi (@safridiofficial)

“May Allah keep all our women under his divine protection always Ameen,” he concluded.

Earlier a video of the cricket legend and his youngest daughter from Madina also made rounds across the social media platforms.