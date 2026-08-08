Shahid Afridi picks up litter in viral video

Former Pakistan cricketer and captain Shahid Afridi urged tourists to keep the country’s northern areas clean and avoid leaving garbage behind.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Afridi made a post highlighting the issue of waste in some of Pakistan’s picturesque tourist destinations. He further mentioned that take great responsibility in protecting the environment and avoid leaving garbage behind.

He further mentioned in a video filmed in a mountainous area that the former cricketer was seen surrounded by natural scenery, including lakes and waterfalls that had been marred by discarded plastic, bottles and other rubbish.

He appealed to visitors to enjoy the beauty of the region while ensuring that they leave the area clean. He mentioned in the caption of his post, “Exploring the breathtaking mountains of North Pakistan is a blessing, but leaving our trash behind is not! Enjoy the beauty, take memories, but leave only footprints. Keeping our beautiful Pakistan clean and green is our shared responsibility”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Afridi (@safridiofficial)

In the video, Afridi stated, “Come here, enjoy with family but do not throw your garbage like this,” while cleaning up waste scattered around the area. The former cricketer added that preserving the natural beauty of Pakistan required both individual responsibility from tourists and practical support for local communities.

He also noted that he was arranging dustbins in the area to give visitors designated places to dispose of their litter. “We have also arranged dustbins, around four to five, to be placed around the area, to help tackle this issue,” he said.

Afridi also used his visit to highlight the desires of children living in the area. According to the former cricketer, local children approached him with a simple request: a cricket pitch where they could play the sport they loved.

He stated that he would try to fulfil the request and arrange for a cricket pitch to be constructed before the country’s Independence Day on August 14. “These kids have made the demand that they would like a cricket pitch before Independence Day, so we will also try to get that done for them,” he said.

The gesture reflected the former cricket captain’s involvement in community-focused initiatives, particularly those aimed at supporting children and improving facilities in underserved areas.