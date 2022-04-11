Shahid Afridi reacts to Shehbaz Sharif’s election as PM

KARACHI: Cricket legend Shahid Afridi congratulated PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday on his election as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the former Pakistan captain hoped that Shehbaz would succeed in pulling Pakistan out of the current political and economic crises using his “best administrative capabilities”.

شہباز شریف صاحب کو پاکستان کا 23واں وزیر اعظم منتخب ہونے پر مبارکباد پیش کرتا ہوں اور اُمید کرتا ہوں کہ وہ اپنی بہترین انتظامی صلاحیتوں کو بروکار لاتے ہوئے پاکستان کو موجودہ معاشی اور سیاسی بحرانوں سے نکالنے میں کامیاب ہوں گے ۔ #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 @CMShehbaz — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 11, 2022

Earlier today, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan. PML-N MNA Ayaz Sadiq, who acted as Speaker, announced the results.

Also Read: Shehbaz Sharif elected 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan as PTI boycotts NA session

Shehbaz bagged 174 votes while his opponent from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi did not receive any vote as he boycotted the prime minister’s election.

Comments