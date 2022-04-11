Monday, April 11, 2022
Shahid Afridi reacts to Shehbaz Sharif’s election as PM

KARACHI: Cricket legend Shahid Afridi congratulated PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday on his election as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the former Pakistan captain hoped that Shehbaz would succeed in pulling Pakistan out of the current political and economic crises using his “best administrative capabilities”.

Earlier today, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan. PML-N MNA Ayaz Sadiq, who acted as Speaker, announced the results.

Shehbaz bagged 174 votes while his opponent from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi did not receive any vote as he boycotted the prime minister’s election.

