Shahid Afridi to represent Pakistan again

Former captain and iconic all-rounder Shahid Afridi is all set to return to action as he gears up to represent Pakistan in the IMC Over-40s T20 Cricket World Cup 2025, scheduled to take place in Karachi from November 21 to December 1.

Afridi’s inclusion was officially confirmed by the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA), which announced his participation through a statement on Wednesday.

“The legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi is all set to don the Pakistan jersey once again, this time for the IMC Over-40s T20 Cricket World Cup 2025,” the PVCA stated.

Widely regarded as one of the most explosive batters and impactful leg-spinners in world cricket, Afridi’s presence promises to add immense star power and excitement to the veterans’ tournament.

The former captain has represented Pakistan in over 500 international matches, scoring 11,196 runs and taking 541 wickets across formats.

Known for his charisma and aggressive playing style, Afridi’s inclusion is expected to draw significant attention from cricket fans around the world.

The Pakistan Over-40s team will be led by Abdul Razzaq, another former all-rounder, while Javed Miandad will serve as the team mentor, forming a star-studded lineup blending experience, flair, and competitive spirit.

The complete squad is set to be announced soon.

The IMC Over-40s T20 World Cup 2025 will feature 12 international teams, with 42 matches scheduled to be played across Karachi.