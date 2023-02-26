Shahid Afridi urges Quetta Gladiators to remove Sarfaraz as captain

Former Quetta Gladiators’ player, Shahid Afridi on Sunday revealed that he advised his former franchise owner, Nadeem Omar, to remove Sarfaraz Ahmed from captaincy, ARY News reported.

According to the former all-rounder, the wicketkeeper-batsman will do well as a batsman if he does not have the burden to lead the side.

“I had a chat with Nadeem Omar before the season as well, that they should play Sarfaraz only as a player, so there is less pressure on him and he can enjoy his game,” Afridi said.

Shahid Afridi also criticised the management of Quetta Gladiators for not picking the right combination of players in the draft for PSL 8.

“Quetta Gladiators haven’t done their homework well this season. Plus, they are constantly chopping and changing their line-up,” he added.

“On what basis have they included Umar Akmal in the team? Was his fitness up to the mark? These things show if the team was serious enough when they were picking the squad,” he concluded.

Gladiators are currently hanging at the bottom of the points table after losing four of their first five games of this season.

