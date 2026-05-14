Several prominent figures from Pakistan’s entertainment, sports, and media industries were honored at the Presidential Awards ceremony held in Islamabad, where President Asif Ali Zardari presented civil awards to individuals for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

Among the notable recipients were Zahid Ahmed, Fazila Qazi, and Shahid Afridi, who were recognized for their achievements and services to the country.

Actor Zahid Ahmed received the Tamgha-e-Husn-e-Karkardagi in recognition of his exceptional performances in television dramas, including the critically acclaimed series Ishq Zahe Naseeb.

Fazila Qazi was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her longstanding contributions to the Pakistani television industry.

Former cricket captain Shahid Afridi was honored with the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz for his achievements in sports and his contributions beyond cricket through humanitarian and social work.

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Renowned singer and philanthropist Hadiqa Kiani was also awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for her contributions to music and charity work.

Additionally, television personalities Ehtisham ul Haq and Adil Abbasi received the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, while veteran actors Samina Peerzada and Irfan Khoosat were also among those honored during the ceremony.

The Presidential Awards are among Pakistan’s highest civilian honors and are presented annually to individuals who demonstrate excellence, courage, and significant service in fields such as arts, literature, sports, journalism, science, and public service.