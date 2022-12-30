Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa Shahid Afridi gets married

Former cricketer Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa Shahid Afridi got married to Naseer Nasir Khan on Friday.

The video of them getting nikkahfied is going viral on the social media application Instagram. It showed him saying “qubool hai”. Shahid Afridi was seen standing with his future son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Netizens showered their love and wished them the best for their married life.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former cricketer’s second eldest daughter Ansha Shahid is also getting married to fiance-cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi soon.

As per the reports, the left-arm pacer, who got engaged last year, will be marrying his lady love on February 3, 2023.

Earlier, pacer Haris Rauf got married to Muzna Masood Malik in a close-knit affair in Islamabad on Saturday afternoon in the presence of his close ones, friends and teammates.

Moreover, spinner Shadab Khan also hinted at starting the second innings of life.

