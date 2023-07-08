Shahid Kapoor admits ‘Kabir Singh was not a great guy’

Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor has admitted that the main character of his blockbuster movie Kabir Singh was not a great guy.

The romantic drama movie Kabir Singh which became the second fastest cross the 100 crore mark was applauded for Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s phenomenal acting and sizzling chemistry but a section of the audience also criticized it for Kabir Singh’s violent nature and aggressiveness.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Kabir Singh is the official remake of the filmmaker’s Telugu love story. The scene which triggered many people was the one where Shahid Kapoor slaps Kriti and the movie was slammed by the media.

However, recently Shahid Kapoor admitted in an interview that ‘Kabir Singh was not a great guy’. He said that “When Kabir Singh was released a lot of people were like how dare you? If people are liking the film then why are you having an issue, sitting on your chair and slamming the movie?”

Commenting on Kabir Singh’s character sketch, Shahid Kapoor responded to the interviewer, “If you’re saying, this guy is a great guy, he did everything right. Nobody said that. You go see the promo, every line in that promo says, ‘He’s disturbed. He’s a problem. He has anger management issues. He cannot be accepted by society, and he is self-destructive. So right at the beginning of the promo, you’re establishing that this is a film about this kind of a character. At no point was he said to be this great guy.

Despite the backlash, the romantic drama Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani has crossed the 250 crore mark and became Bollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2019.